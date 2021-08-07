Berenberg Bank Raises Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 2,060

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,748.50 ($22.84) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,689.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

