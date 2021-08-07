Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Insperity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Securities upped their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

NYSE NSP opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Insperity by 70.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

