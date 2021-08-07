Starbase Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $863,060.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

