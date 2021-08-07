Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,395,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 386,444 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 226,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

