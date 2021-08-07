Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $31.09.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
