Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 837.86 ($10.95).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 914.50 ($11.95) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 870.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 51.38. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 946.50 ($12.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

