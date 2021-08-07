Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $20.55 million and approximately $355,256.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00130598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00158466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,493.15 or 1.00012017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.00812545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.