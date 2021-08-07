The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $651.95 million, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.24. The York Water has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

