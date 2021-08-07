ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Announces Earnings Results

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

ZIXI opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Get ZIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.