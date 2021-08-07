Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.77. Ameren also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.650-$3.850 EPS.

Shares of AEE opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.62. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

