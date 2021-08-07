Analysts Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

