Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.83 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 644.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $247.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.30.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.56.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

