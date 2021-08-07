Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.