Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.54

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 14164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYIEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

