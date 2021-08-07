Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.64

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.64 and last traded at $73.62, with a volume of 722111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.66.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

