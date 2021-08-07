Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.80

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

