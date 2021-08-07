Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 4,201 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 55.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

