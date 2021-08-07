SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.40

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 3564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEGXF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.