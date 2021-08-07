Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells 10,463 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84.
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4,461.00, a P/E/G ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.19.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
