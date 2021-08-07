Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells 10,463 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4,461.00, a P/E/G ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

