Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Aparna Chennapragada Sells 18,297 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HOOD opened at $55.01 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

