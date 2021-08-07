Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Acquires $1,540,500.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of KMPR opened at $65.75 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
