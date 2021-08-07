Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Acquires $1,540,500.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KMPR opened at $65.75 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

