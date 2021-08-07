Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

MRNA stock opened at $413.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $443.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.64. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

