Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $240,000 in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 215,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

MT opened at $34.50 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

