Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,355. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $481.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

