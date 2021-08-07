Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $483.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $80,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

