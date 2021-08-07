Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.22. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

