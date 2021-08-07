Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 282,939 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282,939 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

