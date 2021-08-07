Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Position Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,882 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.32% of Conformis worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth about $2,277,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth about $2,583,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conformis news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,158 shares of company stock worth $100,372 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17. Conformis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $259.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

