Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,338 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.