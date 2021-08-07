Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 1,294 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $1,663,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Shares of MSGS opened at $159.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.35. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.