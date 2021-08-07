Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $250,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $4,637,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $2,445,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $1,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

GSBD opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

