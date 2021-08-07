Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 4,028 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.