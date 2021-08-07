Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $256,000 in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKU. Compass Point lifted their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of BKU opened at $42.40 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.