Paloma Partners Management Co Has $260,000 Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 93.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,242 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Futu were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Futu by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.30. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

