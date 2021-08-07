CoinPoker Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $50.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.18 or 0.00893477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00099950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00042370 BTC.

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

