Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.77. Atento has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $29.65.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Atento will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.