Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

