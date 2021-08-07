TheStreet Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to C

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.
Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.64 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.