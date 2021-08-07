TheStreet Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to C

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.64 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

