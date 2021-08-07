Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,083 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,441.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

