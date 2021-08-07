Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

