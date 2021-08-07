ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

