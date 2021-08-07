Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 1,078.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCOM. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

