Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 882.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of AutoNation worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.38.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $1,942,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,668 shares of company stock worth $26,768,086. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

