Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 16,384 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,384 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 53,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 128,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $150.04 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

