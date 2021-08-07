Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

