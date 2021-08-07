Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 90,051 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 90,051 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NFLX stock opened at $520.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $230.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

