2,752 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,413,000 after acquiring an additional 280,122 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.