Cowen Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $70.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.
NYSE:RVLV opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.08.
In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,019,736 shares of company stock worth $119,415,755. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,934,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.