Cowen Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $70.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.08.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,019,736 shares of company stock worth $119,415,755. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,934,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

