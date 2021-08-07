Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

