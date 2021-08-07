Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,937,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,192,200 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $17.35 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $727.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

GNK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

