Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mimecast by 71.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 158.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 46.8% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 137,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 298.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 86,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,881 shares of company stock worth $11,544,632. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.47.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

